Moms for Liberty fully embraces Trump and widens role in national politics as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — This weekend’s gathering of Moms for Liberty has showcased how the group has moved toward fully embracing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his political messaging as November’s election draws closer. The group is officially a nonpartisan nonprofit that says it’s open to anyone who wants parents to have a greater say in their children’s education, yet there was little pretense about which side of the nation’s political divide it has chosen. The group’s co-founder, Tiffany Justice, urged members to “fight like a mother” against the Democratic presidential ticket. She and other founders wrote an open letter to parents warning that a Kamala Harris presidency would be “the most anti-parent, extremist government America has ever known.”

