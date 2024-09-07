McCloud accounts for 4 touchdowns, leads Texas State past UTSA 49-10

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Texas State to a 49-10 win over UTSA on Saturday.

McCloud was 18-of-27 passing for 309 yards with an interception. He added 30 yards on the ground, providing the game’s first points with a 17-yard score and adding a 2-yarder later in the first quarter for a 14-3 lead.

A couple of big-yardage touchdowns helped Texas State (2-0) sprint to a 35-3 halftime lead. Chris Dawn Jr. grabbed a pass at the 39 and turned it into a 46-yard score to lead 21-3. Lincoln Pare burst through the line for a 45-yard touchdown and a 32-point bulge at the break.

Pare finished with 109 yards rushing on 11 carries and two scores. Dawn made five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bobcats rolled up 504 yards of offense to 334 for the Roadrunners.

Owen McCown started at quarterback and Eddie Lee Marburger took over in the second half for UTSA (1-1). Marburger had a touchdown plus an interception.

The Roadrunners had won all five previous meetings.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football