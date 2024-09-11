Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations, says lawsuit was a surprise. Plans to play Sunday

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Just one game in, Deshaun Watson’s third season with the Browns is already headed in a bad direction.

In addition to talking about his shaky performance in the season opener, Cleveland’s quarterback was confronted Wednesday with questions connected to new sexual assault allegations brought against him in a civil lawsuit.

On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexual assault and battery in October 2020 while he played for Houston. Watson said he was unaware of the allegations until they went public in the media.

“I found out exactly whenever everyone else found out,” said Watson, who is expected to start Sunday at Jacksonville.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, known only as “Jane Doe,” says Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her for several minutes during a dinner date in her apartment.

During his weekly media availability, Watson said he was surprised by the allegations, adding he didn’t know if the woman’s lawyer had approached his legal representation 10 months ago seeking a resolution, as her attorney, Tony Buzbee, claims.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Watson said before practice. “I haven’t spoke with anybody so I’m not sure. I’m not aware of that.”

Watson’s appearance on the dais came about an hour after his attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement saying the QB “strongly denies” the claims in the lawsuit.

The NFL said Tuesday it will examine the case to determine whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 — months after the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed, five-year $230 million contract — and fined $5 million after an independent arbiter reviewed accusations of sexual misconduct and assault made against him by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions.

Hardin said he and Watson are “comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.”

Watson did not repeat the same denial, choosing instead to lean on Hardin’s statement as “exactly how I’m feeling and what we’re going through this process with.”

As Watson spoke, Buzbee fired back on Instagram, saying he contacted Hardin about a settlement.

“We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution,” Buzbee said. “Unfortunately, Watson’s team or maybe his lawyers couldn’t or wouldn’t give this case the attention it was due.”

Buzbee, who has represented most of the other women in past lawsuits, said the QB knew about his client’s assertions.

“Watson was well aware of this victim and her claims immediately after it occurred,” Buzbee said, “and Watson was again reminded back when we filed the first lawsuit for the other multiple victims. … He is well aware of what he did. This case is strong and now that we have filed we will pursue it with vigor.”

Buzbee said he has since been contacted by Hardin and his team. He added that he has heard from NFL counsel “and will respond in due course.”

Watson settled 23 of 24 civil suits before being suspended in 2022. Depending on what the league finds, the three-time Pro Bowler could be sidelined again but said he hasn’t given any thought to possible punishment.

“My focus is figuring out Jacksonville’s plan on defense and focusing on my craft to be the best quarterback I can be on Sunday for this team,” he said. “That’s something that the NFL has to do on their time and I have to focus on what’s in front of me right now.”

The new lawsuit is the latest twist in Watson’s drama-filled tenure with the Browns. He’s only made 13 starts in his three seasons with Cleveland due to the suspension and a severe right shoulder injury in 2023.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not consider benching the QB this week in light of the new allegations.

“We’ll let due process play out and follow the NFL’s guidelines,” Stefanski said.

Watson played poorly in Cleveland’s season opener, his first game since undergoing surgery in November to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder. He was hesitant, inaccurate and held the ball too long, drawing boos from the home crowd.

He finished 24 of 45 for 169 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 51.1 passer rating. Watson was sacked six times and hit 17 as the Cowboys defense teed off on a Browns line missing its starting tackles.

Afterward, Watson disclosed his father and a close friend had died in the days leading up to the game.

“I’m not going to sit up here and make any excuses for anything that’s off the field is what’s causing on the field,” he said. “I just got to be better this week, and I will be better.”

___

