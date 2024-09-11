Skip to Content
Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly leaves start against Rangers in the fifth inning

Published 3:10 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly has left his start against the Texas Rangers after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning.

Kelly walked the opening batter in the fifth of Wednesday’s game and winced after throwing a pitch to Marcus Simien. The right-hander doubled over, appearing to try stretching out his back as Arizona’s trainer and manager Torey Lovullo visited him on the mound.

Kelly has been bothered by cramps in past starts at Chase Field and returned from the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 11.

Kelly was 4-0 in his return to the rotation and had given up two runs on four hits before leaving against the Rangers.

