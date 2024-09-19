Oktoberfest tightens security in wake of deadly knife attack in western Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest has tightened security around the beer festival in the wake of a deadly knife attack in western Germany last month. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility, without providing evidence, for the Aug. 23 violence in Solingen that left three dead and eight wounded. The 189th annual Oktoberfest begins Saturday with the traditional keg-tapping in Munich, Germany’s third-largest city. Some 6 million participants, many wearing traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses, are expected over the course of the event. Some 600 police officers and 2,000 security staff will be spread across the grounds of the festival.

