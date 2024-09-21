McCown throws 3 TD passes, UTSA jumps out early and rolls past Houston Christian 45-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and UTSA rolled to a 45-7 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

McCown was 18-of-25 passing for 226 yards and hit three different receivers for scores. Brandon High Jr. and Kevorian Barnes combined for 138 yards rushing and a touchdown apiece for UTSA (2-2), which has won 13 of its last 14 home games.

Jesse Valenzuela broke loose on a 20-yard touchdown run to pull Houston Christian to 17-7 with about 4 minutes left in the second quarter. The Roadrunners answered on their next two series — Willie McCoy’s 59-yard touchdown catch and Robert Henry’s 17-yard TD grab — to make it 31-7 heading into the break.

UTSA racked up 536 yards of offense and held Houston Christian (1-3) to 177. Eli Brickhandler and Cutter Stewart combined for 127 yards passing. Valenzuela finished with 22 yards rushing to lead the Huskies.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

