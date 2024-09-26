Bank of America awards $15K grant to ProAction Emergency Services Institute

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Bank of America announced they awarded ProAction a $15,000 grant to amplify the impact of Emergency Medical Services in the Borderland. It happened Thursday the 26th at 10:00 a.m. at the ProAction Emergency Services Institute at 1400 George Dieter Ste. 200.

“Our first responders are answering the call to serve, providing critical life-saving care when time is of the essence. ProAction Emergency Services Institute has a track-record of high graduation rates, and Bank of America’s grant is a demonstration to our commitment to responsible growth by helping them address the growing demand for a skilled medical workforce across El Paso,” said Kristi Marcum, president, Bank of America El Paso.

Students at ProAction Emergency Services Institute are trained and educated in the profession of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). After graduation and certification they enter the workforce as first responders such as 911 ambulance response, firefighters, emergency room technicians among other careers.