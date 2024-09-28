Hicks, McIvor combine for 4 TDs, Abilene Christian cruises past winless Utah Tech 55-30

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sam Hicks ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns, Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and Abilene Christian beat winless Utah Tech 55-30 on Saturday night.

Hicks had scoring runs from the 53, 35 and 8 yards. McIvor completed 18 of 33 passes for 286 yards.

Isaiah Johnson added 82 yards rushing and a 9-yard touchdown run for Abilene Christian (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference). Blayne Taylor added 128 yards receiving with a touchdown catch. Nehemiah Martinez I also caught a TD pass and finished with 73 yards.

Reggie Graff was 13-of-32 passing for 231 yards with a touchdown and added 79 yards on the ground with a 9-yard TD run. Chris Street and Bretton Stone also had touchdown runs for Utah Tech (0-5, 0-1).

