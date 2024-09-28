Jáder Obrian, Guilherme Biro both score late to rally Austin to 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian and defender Guilherme Biro both scored late in the second half to help Austin FC pull out a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Matt Crooks found the net unassisted three minutes into the second half to put Real Salt Lake (14-7-10) on top. Crooks has three goals covering 26 appearances in his first season in the league.

Real Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Diogo Gonçalves. It was the second goal in six career appearances for Gonçalves. A foul on Austin’s Owen Wolff led to the kick.

Austin (9-13-9) pulled within a goal in the 82nd minute when Obrian took a pass from Jon Gallagher and scored for the seventh time this season. Gallagher’s assist was his third.

Biro followed with the equalizer in the 89th minute. Sebastián Driussi notched his second assist on Biro’s third goal in his first season in the league.

Zac MacMath saved five shots for Real Salt Lake.

Brad Stuver finished with four saves for Austin.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host Minnesota United on Wednesday. Austin travels to play the Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

