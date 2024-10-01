Trump won’t participate in interview for ’60 Minutes’ election special

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says Donald Trump has declined to participate in an interview with “60 Minutes” that was scheduled to air next Monday. The network says its planned back-to-back interviews with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will now proceed with Democrat Harris alone, although its invitation to the Republican presidential nominee stands. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded to the CBS announcement by calling it “Fake news.” Cheung said there were discussions, but nothing was ever locked in. “60 Minutes” has been conducting interviews with presidential contenders every four years. Then-President Trump’s interview with the show’s correspondent Lesley Stahl in 2020 was contentious, with Trump cutting the session off early.

