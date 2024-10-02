EP County Sheriff’s Office hosts Coffee with a Deputy as part of initiave

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) --

El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosted the Coffee with a Deputy event on October 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sturbucks on 12161 Eastlake Blvd, El Paso, TX 79928. The event is meant to provide the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the deputy in our community. The Sheriff's office says this initiative allows them to more effectively address community concerns.

The state their main goal is to promote friendship and challenge the belief that police officers

are only there to give out traffic tickets. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are committed to strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community. Therefore, they now host the event four times yearly to ensure sustained engagement with our citizens.