Firefighters stop blaze at western Wisconsin recycling facility after more than 20 hours

CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) — A massive fire at a western Wisconsin recycling facility is finally out. The blaze broke out at Omaha Track in the town of Campbell on French Island, just outside the city of La Crosse, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The facility grinds up scrap railway ties and other materials into chips that can be used as biofuel. Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby says multiple departments battled the fire for more than 20 hours before finally extinguishing it around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Melby says no one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

