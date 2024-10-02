Live Nation is found not liable for 3 campers’ deaths at Michigan music fest

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan court says concert promoter Live Nation isn’t responsible for the deaths of three young men who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator while camping at a concert. The three were camping at a Michigan music festival in 2021 when they died. Family members said the small campsites at Faster Horses contributed to hazardous conditions. But the appeals court says Live Nation didn’t have a legal duty to monitor the campsite for any risks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.