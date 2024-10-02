Skip to Content
News

Tesla’s global deliveries rose in the third quarter, the first increase this year for the electric vehicle maker

KVIA
By
Published 7:12 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla’s global deliveries rose in the third quarter, the first increase this year for the electric vehicle maker.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content