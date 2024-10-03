A year later, Israeli survivors reflect on the lingering toll of Oct. 7

One year after the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants, survivors reflect on that day’s lingering toll. They hid in bedrooms, bomb shelters, safe rooms and even beneath trees as Hamas militants poured across the border. In the aftermath, they’ve mourned loved ones, struggled with anxiety, suffered survivor’s guilt and questioned whether they will ever return home to places that still bear the scars of their ordeal.

