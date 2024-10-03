Hurricane Kirk could cause dangerous surf conditions along the US East Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Kirk is a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land. The center says Swells generated by Kirk were expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the East Coast and the Bahamas on Sunday. Also in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Leslie could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm.

