No. 22 Louisville hosts ACC newcomer SMU in matchup of teams seeking a share of first place

SMU (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 22 Louisville (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 6½.

Series record: SMU leads, 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SMU and Louisville meet for the first time since 1984 with the winner grabbing a share of first place in the ACC. The Mustangs made an emphatic ACC debut by blowing out struggling Florida State 42-16 at home. They now seek a 2-0 start against last season’s conference runner-up, which aims to regroup from a mistake-laden 31-24 non-conference loss at No. 14 Notre Dame. Louisville committed three first-half turnovers leading to 10 points and yielded three sacks. The Cardinals still had a chance to at least tie in the final minute but was penalized for a delay of game before turning the ball over on downs.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU outgained FSU 458-285, including 204 yards rushing, and rank 55th nationally (419.4 per game) in total offense. The Mustangs are also 27th in rushing (205.6) thanks to Miami transfer Rashard Smith (509, seven TDs) but face a Louisville defense that allows just 94.8 on the ground (T-23rd) and stands 17th overall (271.5). Though the Cardinals allowed Notre Dame to convert three takeaways into 17 points on short fields, they stayed close by holding the Irish to one TD and 130 yards after halftime. They must keep SMU’s ground game in check and deny the balance that has served the Mustangs well the past two weeks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is coming off a career-best 254-yard, three-touchdown passing performance against FSU for six total this season with one interception. He has completed 63% of his passes for 733 yards and rushed for 149 with one score. The sophomore completed 16 of 23 against the Seminoles.

Louisville kicker Brock Travelstead has two of the school’s longest field goals after converting a record 56-yarder at Notre Dame that surpassed his 53-yarder last season. Travelstead is 4 of 7 this season with two misses from over 50 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Smith is tied for 13th nationally in rushing and seventh with 7.3 yards per carry. He had 129 yards and a TD on 17 carries against FSU. … Linebacker Kobe Wilson earned ACC weekly honors after making seven stops with a school record-tying 82-yard interception return for a TD. … The Mustangs’ plus-seven turnover margin is tied for ninth in FBS. Louisville is tied for 31st at plus-three and committed its first turnovers of the season last week. … Cardinals WR Ja’Corey Brooks leads the ACC with 92 yards per game.

