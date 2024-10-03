Parkrun celebrates 20th anniversary as weekly race grows from 13 runners to millions in 23 countries

LONDON (AP) — It’s a weekly running race now held around the world. But parkrun began with humble origins in London 20 years ago when 13 friends lined up in a London park and challenged themselves on a 5-kilometer or 3.1-mile footrace. Its founder didn’t have grand ambitions beyond offering a free and weekly run open to anyone in his local park. Two decades later, more than 10 million people have participated in the runs now held in 23 countries. The runs are credited with improving the health and well-being of untold numbers of people motivated by the consistency, camaraderie, and physical challenge it offers.

