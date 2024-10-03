Q&A: Mariah Carey wasn’t always sure about making a Christmas album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mariah Carey relishes the fact that she has become culturally synonymous with Christmas. That’s thanks in part to the longevity of her iconic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” But the Grammy winner admitted she initially wasn’t sure about doing a Christmas album when her label pitched it. Ahead of her appearance on Sunday’s American Music Awards and an upcoming Christmas tour that kicks off in November, Carey spoke with The Associated Press about advice she would give to young artists navigating fame and her song being used in Ari Aster’s 2023 horror comedy, “Beau Is Afraid.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.