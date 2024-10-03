The US and Microsoft disrupt a Russian hacking group targeting American officials and nonprofits

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities and Microsoft say hackers linked to Russian intelligence targeted dozens of former military and intelligence officials, journalists and civil society groups with a sophisticated campaign designed to steal information. The group is known as Star Blizzard, and officials say it sent emails to victims that appeared to come from a trusted source. It’s a technique known as spear phishing, and authorities say it’s just one example of how Russia uses cyberattacks to go after its adversaries. On Thursday, a court order was unsealed authorizing Microsoft and the Justice Department to seize more than 100 website domains associated with the hacking network.

