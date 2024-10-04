Karen Read seeks delay in wrongful death lawsuit until her trial on murder and other charges is done

BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read is seeking to delay a wrongful death lawsuit until her criminal trial in connection with the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is done. The lawsuit filed last month by the family of John O’Keefe blames his death on Read, and also on what the lawsuit describes as negligence by bars that continued to serve drinks to her despite signs she was drunk. It says the first bar served her seven alcoholic drinks in about 90 minutes the night of Jan. 28, 2022, and that Read carried the last drink into the second bar, where she was served more alcohol.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.