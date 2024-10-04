Malaysian billionaire hotelier charged in Singapore in relation to ex-minister’s wrongdoings

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian billionaire hotelier who brought Formula One to Singapore has been charged for allegedly obstructing justice and abetting wrongdoings by a former Cabinet minister who was imprisoned a day earlier in a rare graft case. The two charges against Ong Beng Seng came just a day after former Transport Minister S. Iswaran was sentenced to a year in prison, making him the first minister to be jailed in Singapore in nearly half a century. Ong, 78, is accused of helping Iswaran obtain two flights and accommodation in Doha in December 2022, and abetting Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice. Ong did not indicate how he would plead to the charges. Channal News Asia reported.

