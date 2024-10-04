Steven Hurst, who covered world events for The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died at 77

Steven R. Hurst, who over a decades-long career in journalism covered major world events as he worked for news outlets including The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died. He was 77. Hurst’s daughter says he died this week at his home in Decatur, Illinois. Over his career he covered major world news including the end of the Soviet Union and the Iraq War. Julie Pace, AP’s executive editor and senior vice president, said Hurst “cared deeply about ensuring people around the world understood the history unfolding before them.”

