In Philadelphia, Chinatown activists rally again to stop development. This time, it’s a 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chinatown activists are rallying to block a planned $1.3 billion arena for the Philadelphia 76ers that recently won the support of Mayor Cherelle Parker. Owners of the Sixers hope to get city council’s approval for the downtown site by year’s end so they can open the arena by 2031. Several neighborhood groups oppose the plan, fearing gridlock on game days and rising rents. Debbie Law says her family had to move its Chinatown variety store when the rent tripled after the arena plans were announced. Economist Victor Matheson says downtown arenas bring only a limited economic boost to city business districts.

