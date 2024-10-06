Authorities are investigating after a Frontier Airlines plane lands with fire in one engine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities say they’re investigating the emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines plane in Las Vegas. The Federal Aviation Administration says Frontier Flight 1326 from San Diego was in the process of landing Saturday afternoon at Harry Reid International Airport when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency. Emergency crews extinguished a fire on the plane’s right engine after it landed. Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the underside of the plane. Frontier officials say there were no reported injuries and all 190 passengers and seven crew members exited the plane using the stairs.

