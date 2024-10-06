Central Thailand braces for inundation as rain stops in flooded Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Several provinces in central Thailand braced for floods Sunday after the Irrigation Department announced it was releasing water from a major dam after weeks of frequent heavy rain. The rain stopped in the northern city of Chiang Mai, but many people, especially the elderly, remained cut off by floodwaters that in some areas were waist-high or more. Volunteer rescue teams, often traveling by boat, worked to supply them with food or evacuate them. Further complicating the situation, electricity was cut off in some neighborhoods for safety reasons.

