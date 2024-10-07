Ride of the Future: ABC-7 shows you Tesla’s Cybertruck

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tesla's Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 and finally released in late 2023; some people waited nearly five years to buy Tesla's newest creation-that includes Boh Rattay.

ABC-7 took a ride with a local Cybertruck owner, Boh Rattay who has driven the futuristic vehicle for a few months.

As a past Tesla owner, he was already used to some of the features these vehicles offer to its owners, but there are other things he said only the Cybertruck provides to new Tesla owners.

"The steer-by-wire, and the four-wheel steering, are some of the features I like," Rattay said.

"It's a pickup truck, it's got front storage for the so-called frunk," Rattay added.

ABC-7 reached out to Tesla to learn how many Cybertrucks are in the El Paso metroplex, but we didn't get a response. But Boh says the company told him there are around 25 at this time.

Tesla went behind schedule when they released the Cybertruck, since it was planned to be released in 2021; even with a price increase compared to the originally promised purchase price.

It's a 7,000-pound stainless steel vehicle that can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than four seconds, depending on the model.

Inside the vehicle, everything is controlled by a touchscreen, there's nothing where usual dashboards are located in any car nor does the wheel have the regular turn signal on the side.

"It's polarizing, right? I mean, the design is people either love it or people hate it, you know? So it's, go figure," Rattay said.

Rattay said he fully charges his Cybertruck twice a week overnight and then you have over 300 miles per charge.

"It is a marvel of engineering, I mean, there's no question," Boh Rattay added.