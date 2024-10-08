Five Russian climbers die in a fall on the world’s seventh highest peak

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Five Russian mountaineers have died after they apparently slipped and fell on the world’s seventh highest peak. An expedition organizer confirmed the deaths. They were climbing Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal’s autumn climbing season. The climbers had been missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday. It was still undecided if or when and how to bring the bodies down from the mountain which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment. Among them, two of the climbers had actually reached the summit. The remaining had returned without reached the top. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp since then.

