Former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is charged with witness tampering, destroying evidence

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City official was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in connection with a federal investigation that led to Mayor Eric Adams’ bribery indictment. Federal prosecutors allege that Mohamed Bahi told a businessman and campaign donors to lie to the FBI in June. They also accuse him of deleting an encrypted messaging app from his cell phone in July as FBI agents were searching his home. Prosecutors said Bahi had used the Signal app to communicate with Adams. Bahi resigned Monday as a community affairs liaison. No lawyer who could speak on Bahi’s behalf was listed in an online court docket.

