Mexico’s president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new president has laid out a plan to combat drug cartel violence. But analysts say it looks like more of the same. President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to increase intelligence and investigative work. But her main focus will apparently remain the “hugs, not bullets” approach used by her predecessor. Sheinbaum took over last week from her mentor former President Andres Manuel López Obrador He largely failed in his own plan to bring down Mexico’s homicide rate. Sheinbaum wants to rely on the militarized National Guard. But her top security official pledged Tuesday that the guard will function as a police force.

