Small town in Thailand hold mass cremation for 23 who died in a school trip bus fire

LAN SAK, Thailand (AP) — Mourners wept and monks prayed at a cremation ceremony in a small town in central Thailand for 23 young students and teachers who died in last week’s bus fire on a school field trip. A large cremation site was set up Tuesday close to the temple in Lan Sak town whose compound hosts the school that was attended by the victims. Six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high school students were on the bus when it caught fire on Oct. 1 near Bangkok. It spread so quickly that only 22 people were able to escape.

