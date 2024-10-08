Wet N’ Wild Waterworld announces Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular event

Anthony, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- This holiday season will shine even brighter, with the new Magic of Lights event happening at Wet N’ Wild Waterworld. You can drive-thru from November 22nd through January 4th, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re excited to give families another way to spend time together this holiday season,” said Conan Edwards, Vice President of Wet N’ Wild Waterworld. He also says guests will be able to experience Prehistoric Christmas, Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, festive Elves, and Reindeer Road. Along with the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights from inside their own car. They will charge one fee per vehicle. Tickets for this seasonal event will be available for purchase starting October 8th here.

“Magic of Lights” is produced by Family Entertainment Live and its making its debut at Wet N’ Wild Waterworld. "We're excited to bring Magic of Lights to Wet N’ Wild Waterworld and become a part of El Paso community and holiday traditions." Said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live.