Wildfire fight continues in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters have a greater handle on two large wildfires burning in western North Dakota since the weekend. The fires killed one man and caused hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. As of Tuesday morning, the Grassy Butte-area Elkhorn Fire and the Mandaree-area Bear Den Fire were 40% and 30% contained, respectively. No injuries have been reported with either fire. The two fires were among six major wildfires during the weekend in scattered areas of western North Dakota. Dry conditions and wind gusts up to nearly 80 mph spurred the fires. Officials believe downed power lines caused at least some of the fires. One man died and another person was critically injured.

