Harris faces new urgency to explain how her potential presidency would be different from Biden’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is facing new urgency to define how her potential presidency would be different from President Joe Biden’s. Her struggle to present herself both as a candidate of change while demonstrating loyalty to the politician she serves under was made clear Tuesday, when she was asked on ABC’s “The View” to identify a decision made by Biden that she would have handled differently. She said, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” Harris has largely relied on her age and biography to signal a break from Biden and Trump. Now she is being forced to reassess how she talks about her boss and how she might strike out on her own should she win the White House.

