Mali’s traditional theater gives psychiatric patients the stage
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — In the courtyard of a psychiatric ward in Mali’s capital, patients take part in a traditional form of theater that is used as a way to work through problems. For years, it has also been a way of offering support and a sense of community to some people receiving psychiatric care. Such outreach is welcome. Mali has fewer than 50 mental health professionals for a population of more than 20 million, the World Health Organization says. People with mental illnesses in the West African nation are often left without treatment and excluded from society.