Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons

A Washington state woman has had to flee her property after 50 to 100 raccoons descended on it and were acting aggressively. That’s according to Kitsap County sheriff’s spokesperson Kevin McCarty. It was deputies from his office that responded to the woman’s 911 call last week. McCarty says the woman told deputies she started feeding a family of raccoons decades ago. But in recent weeks the number showing up went from a handful to around 100. The sheriff’s office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have determined that no laws were broken. Officials say the woman was referred to wildlife control operators who can capture and remove the animals.

