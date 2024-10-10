Texas A&M AgriLife entomologists discuss Red Beetle infestation in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many Socorro residents are still looking for answers after months of dealing with a red Beetle infestation throughout the town.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologists Patrick Porter, Ph.D., and Robert Puckett, Ph.D., address some of the most frequently asked questions about the red flour beetle.

Other than in West Texas, the infestation was also seen in Levelland in the South Plains region back in 2023.

In an article published by Texas A&M AgriLife today, they explain the beetle is a small insect that is extremely common in grain products like lentils, rice, shelled nuts, and beans.

They explain the current infestation were seeing in Socorro is "coming into structures in large numbers from waste-crushed pecan shells."

ABC-7 has seen pecan shells used as landscape in parts of Socorro. The shells are commonly used for dust control and mulch, according to Texas A&M AgriLife.

It states the piles of shells provide shelter and a "temperature gradient that allows the beetles to move to more comfortable places when they get either too hot or too cold."

An El Paso Water Property has previously confirmed to be infested by the red flour beetles that have spread throughout Socorro, Texas. The property is located at the 10000 block of Socorro Rd. close to the El Paso-Socorro city limits.

"With public health a priority, EPWater is working with agriculture experts to determine the best way to remove the beetles and the pecan hulls," a spokesperson with El Paso Water said.

In the future, Texas A&M AgriLife said "the best solution is for the piles to be treated with insecticide as they are deposited at a shelling facility."

ABC-7 has reached out to get an update from El Paso Water on the removal of the beetles.