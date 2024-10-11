Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production

Boeing is announcing layoffs. The giant aircraft maker said Friday it will lay off about 10% of its workers in the coming months. The company has been losing money for more than five years, and now it’s dealing with a strike that has shut down factories in the Seattle area. New CEO Kelly Ortberg says in a memo to staff that the job cuts over the coming months will include executives, managers and employees. The company has been ordering rolling temporary furloughs, but said will end because of the impending layoffs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.