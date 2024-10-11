George Baldock’s family confirm soccer player drowned while swimming

George Baldock, the Greece international soccer player who was found dead at his home in Athens on Wednesday, drowned while swimming in his pool, his family said. Greek police said this week there was no initial indication the death of the 31-year-old former Premier League player was suspicious. The family said the Panathinaikos defender, who was born in Britain, had been due to return to the U.K. on Thursday to celebrate his baby son’s first birthday. Baldock was of Greek heritage and played 12 matches for the national team.

