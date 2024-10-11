Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans
AP Basketball Writer
Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal are entertainment superstars. Now they are being recognized as basketball superfans. They will be recognized along with businessman Alan Horwitz by being added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts. Nicholson has been a Lakers ticket holder since the 1970s. Lee has had Knicks tickets since the 1980s, while Crystal roots for the Clippers and Horwitz the 76ers.