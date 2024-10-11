Tampa Bay Times keeps publishing despite a Milton crane collapse cutting off access to newsroom

The editor of the Tampa Bay Times says his news operation didn’t miss a beat despite a crane collapse during Hurricane Milton that gouged a hole in the St. Petersburg office building that housed his newsroom. Mark Katches said Friday that the building was closed at the time, so no one was hurt. Most of the Times’ journalists were working remotely at the height of the storm, except for a small hub for editors set up in the nearby community of Wesley Chapel. Katches says no one has been able to enter the building, so he doesn’t know how much damage was done to the newsroom.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.