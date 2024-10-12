French anti-terror authorities investigate Afghan national over suspected attack plot

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors say an Afghan national is being investigated on terrorism charges over a suspected attack plot. The 22-year-old suspect was among three people who authorities revealed earlier this week were detained in the Toulouse region. The two other people were released from custody. Authorities said an investigation opened Sept. 27 subsequently revealed a suspected “plan for violent action targeting people in a football stadium or a shopping center” linked to the Afghan suspect. They said they found “several elements” linking the person to “radicalization” and “adherence to the ideology of the Islamic State.” The French prosecutors made the announcement on Saturday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.