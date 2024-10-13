‘Game of Thrones’ dragon-forged Iron Throne fetches nearly $1.5 million at auction

Fans and collectors came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and items from the hit television series “Game of Thrones.” In all, the Thursday through Saturday sale raked in over $21 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas hosted the event, which featured over 900 lots including suits of armor, swords and weapons, jewelry and several other items of significance from the HBO series. The Iron Throne was the most expensive item up for sale. It went for nearly $1.5 million. Jon Snow’s costumes and sword sparked prolonged bidding wars, with the sword going for $400,000. Costumes for characters Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister were also highly competitive.

