Train crash in Egypt injures 20 people

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a locomotive crashed into the tail of the Cairo-bound passenger train in southern Egypt, injuring at least 20 people. The collision occurred Sunday in the province of Minya, about 168 miles south of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement, and two railway carriages have fallen into an adjacent watercourse. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Sunday’s crash is the second in a month in the North African Eastern country. Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has been plagued by mismanagement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.