Washington state’s landmark climate law hangs in the balance in November

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Washington state are being asked this fall whether to repeal one of the most progressive climate policies ever passed by a state Legislature less than two years after it took effect. The result will have significant implications not only for the environment but for the state’s finances. The Climate Commitment Act is designed to cut pollution while raising money for investments that address climate change. By 2030 it aims to slash emissions by almost half compared with 1990 levels. Supporters of the repeal say it has raised energy costs and gas prices. Those in favor of keeping it say billions of dollars and many programs will vanish if it disappears.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.