Britain hosts an international investment summit and denies snubbing Elon Musk

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Labour Party government is announcing billions of pounds in investment in U.K. artificial intelligence, life sciences and infrastructure at a business summit. Monday’s meeting is being attended by some 300 executives from major international companies. But it’s the absence of Elon Musk that has made headlines. Starmer told executives from banks, investment firms, pharmaceutical companies and tech firms that he would “rip up” bureaucracy to make Britain a better place for investors. Not on the guest list was Musk, who has criticized Starmer’s government and made false claims on his social platform X. The British government denies Musk was snubbed for political reasons.

