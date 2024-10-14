Trump’s Pennsylvania town hall turns into impromptu concert after medical incidents

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s town hall in the Philadelphia suburbs turned into an impromptu concert after the former president was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the room. After the second incident Monday, the Village People’s “YMCA” blasted through the loudspeakers, the usual signal that Trump is done speaking and is ready to leave. But he remained onstage. More music played — and for roughly 40 minutes, it didn’t stop. Trump bopped and shimmied onstage to an eclectic playlist of songs that included Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Rufus Wainwright’s cover of “Hallelujah” and Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.”

