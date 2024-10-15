After 67 days adrift, a Russian man was rescued but his brother and nephew are dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man has been rescued in the Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for two months in an inflatable boat that lost its engine, but his brother and nephew have died. The prosecutor’s office in the far east of Russia said that the man was rescued Monday by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka Peninsula. Russian news reports identified the survivor as 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin, who in early August set on a journey to watch whales in the Sea of Okhotsk together with his brother and nephew. Their bodies were reportedly found in the boat when the fishing vessel rescued Pichugin. He didn’t immediately say how he managed to survive and how his brother and nephew died.

