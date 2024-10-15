California college shooting that left employee critical was ‘workplace violence,’ officials say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s Santa Monica College is closed as police investigate a campus shooting that wounded an employee in what officials said was a “workplace violence incident.” No arrests have been made as of Tuesday. The community college says in a statement that the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday at the school’s Center for Media and Design on a satellite campus that’s also home to the public radio station KCRW. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooter remains at large. The Santa Monica Police Department is leading the investigation but did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking additional details.

