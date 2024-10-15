California health care workers get a pay bump under a new minimum wage law
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some of the lowest-paid health care workers in California are getting a pay bump under a state law. Workers’ pay will increase to $25 an hour over the next decade under the law starting Wednesday. Some workers will begin getting paid that rate sooner than others. Critics of the law say it could pose a financial burden on health care providers. The law was originally set to raise worker wages in June. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers agreed to delay the legislation to help balance the budget. Many hospitals have already started to boost worker pay according to the law’s original timeline.